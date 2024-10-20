V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 131.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 20,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $239.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $257.85.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

