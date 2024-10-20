Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.4 %

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

