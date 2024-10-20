V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $116.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.96.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $435,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,491.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

