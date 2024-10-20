V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $139.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

