V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $429,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.51.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

