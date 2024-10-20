V Square Quantitative Management LLC Decreases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

