V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $2,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 215,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $3,762,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.25.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $153.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.59. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

