The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $121.73 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $134.62. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.58.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.