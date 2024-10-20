V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $451,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Trimble by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 51.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 18.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.