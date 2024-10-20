V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter worth $90,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 451.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,111,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,167,000 after buying an additional 909,558 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter worth about $57,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Onsemi by 18.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,088,000 after acquiring an additional 665,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,440,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,743,000 after acquiring an additional 574,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,959.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,651 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON
Onsemi Price Performance
ON stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $90.09.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Onsemi Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Onsemi
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.