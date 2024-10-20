V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HubSpot by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after acquiring an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,406,000 after acquiring an additional 604,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 484,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in HubSpot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 452,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $537.14 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $512.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $21,695,632.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

