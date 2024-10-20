Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Humana by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,567,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 17.2% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 32.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $267.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $527.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.40.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.94 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.33.

View Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.