The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,763 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.4 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $78.03.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

