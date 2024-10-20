Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 49.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $125.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $125.98.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

