Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Corteva by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

