Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 31.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Up 1.5 %

DDOG opened at $128.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.38, a PEG ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. BTIG Research raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $1,002,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,533 shares in the company, valued at $57,195,685.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,939,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $1,002,719.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 451,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,195,685.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,928 shares of company stock worth $63,079,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

