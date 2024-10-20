Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.16 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Centene Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE CNC opened at $62.02 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

