Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 174,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 117,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 52,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KIM opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.13%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

