Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 191 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $106.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.62. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

