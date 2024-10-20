Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,881 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.1% during the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 114,508 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,304 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,435 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $144.35 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.92 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average of $139.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $217,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,739.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,175.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $217,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,739.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,785 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

