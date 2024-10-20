Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 83 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 326.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $581.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.04.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.