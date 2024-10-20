Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 157,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

