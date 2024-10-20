Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $120.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.06.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

