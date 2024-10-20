Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,596 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $226,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

MSI opened at $475.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $442.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $271.73 and a one year high of $480.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

