Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 857 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $127.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

