DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,710 shares of company stock worth $54,472,120 in the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.4 %

DASH opened at $151.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.72, a P/E/G ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average is $122.96. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $152.52.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. Benchmark raised their price target on DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.16.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

