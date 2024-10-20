AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Boosted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.3% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 14.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,182.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,133.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,007.35. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $46.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

