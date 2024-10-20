Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,904,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,060,000 after acquiring an additional 57,948 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

