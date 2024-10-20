iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,978,000 after buying an additional 7,857,479 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,755,000. Johns Hopkins University lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,154,000 after purchasing an additional 798,483 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,335,000. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 214.4% during the third quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 418,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,088,000 after purchasing an additional 285,698 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

ACWI stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

