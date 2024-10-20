Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 208 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Capital International Investors bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $142,511,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $109,122,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 17,468.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,982 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $37,009,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,448,000 after purchasing an additional 721,608 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $8,368,106.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,113,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,105,168.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,818,699 shares of company stock valued at $48,506,781 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

