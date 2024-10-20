Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,382,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,462,000 after acquiring an additional 381,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of RKT opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 163.73 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

