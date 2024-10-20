Cwm LLC Acquires 1,331 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,702,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,557,000 after buying an additional 382,767 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AppLovin by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,240 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,655,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,129,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 977.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,522,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at $640,067,216.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on APP. UBS Group upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.01.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $145.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $148.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.