T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 77.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,032,000 after acquiring an additional 196,565 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,938,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,328.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 162,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 150,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $15,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

