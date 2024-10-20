Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 2,883 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

