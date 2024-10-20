Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,996,000 after acquiring an additional 41,069 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,236 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,953,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,466,000 after acquiring an additional 168,068 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,883,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,087,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

