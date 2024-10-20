8,431 Shares in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI) Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in AB High Yield ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AB High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AB High Yield ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AB High Yield ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period.

Get AB High Yield ETF alerts:

AB High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYFI opened at $37.40 on Friday. AB High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72.

AB High Yield ETF Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.