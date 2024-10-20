Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 247 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOOG stock opened at $351.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.38 and a 1-year high of $353.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

