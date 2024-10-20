Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $215.55 and last traded at $215.35. 3,431,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 10,348,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.44.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Up 7.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total transaction of $1,025,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,150,716.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total value of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,784,221.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total transaction of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,786 shares in the company, valued at $33,150,716.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,187 shares of company stock valued at $15,515,794 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.