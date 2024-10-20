Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $350.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.82.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %

APD stock opened at $332.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.68. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $332.17.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $2,625,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.8% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.