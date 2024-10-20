BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 98.81% from the company’s current price.

HUMA has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

HUMA stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Humacyte will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 277,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $1,792,772.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,029,374 shares in the company, valued at $26,070,049.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 157,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $854,755.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,519,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,076,004.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 277,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $1,792,772.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,029,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,070,049.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Humacyte by 504.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 1,334,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Humacyte by 693.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 524,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Humacyte by 3,301.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 450,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Humacyte by 15.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 366,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

