AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s Why

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.54. 1,787,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 12,921,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after buying an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $17,463,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 522.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,714 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 957,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $7,920,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

