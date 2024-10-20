Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.77 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 103.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,226 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $178,824,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $64.28 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

