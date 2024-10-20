Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.90 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,886,000 after purchasing an additional 396,951 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Lennar by 428.9% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,447 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Lennar by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,084,000 after acquiring an additional 348,553 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,585,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Lennar by 14.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 655,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,220,000 after purchasing an additional 83,316 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $188.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.