Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,045 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

