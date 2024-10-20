Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 75 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,016.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,373,000 after purchasing an additional 348,824 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 392.0% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 254,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,386,000 after purchasing an additional 203,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,508,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,815,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $320.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.81 and its 200 day moving average is $297.33. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $321.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

