SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $113.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.28. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $86.09 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $855.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

