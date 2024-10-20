Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

OEF stock opened at $282.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.01. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $282.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

