Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $916.29 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $902.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $808.99.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total value of $2,270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,754,928.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,535 shares of company stock valued at $51,396,728 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.