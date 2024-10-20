Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Barclays

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STEM. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Stem from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Stem stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $92.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Stem had a negative net margin of 213.33% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stem will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,618,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 109,810 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Stem by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,578,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,875 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Stem by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Stem by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 856,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 551,492 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 5,770.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 777,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

