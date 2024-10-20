Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 40 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,699,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

GEV opened at $272.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.85. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $281.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

